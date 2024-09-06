Donna ISD police chief: Two students detained, arrested for making separate threats at both high schools

Donna Independent School District and the Donna ISD Police Department are investigating two separate threats made against Donna High School and Donna North High School on Friday morning.

At a new conference, Donna ISD Police Chief Domingo Aguirre provided updates and statements regarding both incidents.

Aguirre said on Thursday at around 11:30 a.m., students at Donna High School reported a "concerning social media post" to administration. The post involved another student posting weapons.

Aguirre said the accused student was detained, and a search was conducted. A vape and an attachment that can be utilized on a firearm were found in their possession.

"At this point an outside agency was contact to assist us in the investigation and a search of the student's residence was conducted," Aguirre said.

The student was arrested and taken to a Donna Police Department booking cell.

Aguirre said on Friday, students reported a text message was circulating suggesting other students might be involved. An investigation was then conducted in that matter.

"At no point was there ever any danger or weapons at any of our campuses at Donna ISD," Aguirre said.

He said students at Donna High School reported receiving text messages of another student having a gun in his possession. The accused student was detained and searched, but no weapon was found.

"The student claimed to be joking, but we take every single threat serious. Whether joking or not, this is not a joking matter," Aguirre said.

Out of an abundance of caution, extra law enforcement was sent out to both high schools. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Donna Police Department, ATF and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the investigation at both campuses.