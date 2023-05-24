Donna ISD K9 included in district-wide retirement celebration
The Donna Independent School District sniffer dog, Ivan, is now a retired K-9 cop.
He was recognized for his service during a district-wide retirement celebration. Ivan has been with the district for five years. His handler, Robert Rodriguez, said it's time for the 10-year-old K9 to relax.
"He loves coming to work. And I think it's going to be weird for him to wake up in the morning and not run to the unit. It's going to be a transition," Rodriguez said.
The district already has another dog on the police force, but they are bringing in a second dog to replace Ivan.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County sheriff: Aggravated assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
-
Suspect charged with murder in connection with body found in Brownsville
-
Consumer Reports: 5 signs you might need a new grill
-
Edinburg CISD police chief reflects on changes made to campus security in...
-
Edinburg CISD makes additional changes to security