Donna ISD K9 included in district-wide retirement celebration

The Donna Independent School District sniffer dog, Ivan, is now a retired K-9 cop.

He was recognized for his service during a district-wide retirement celebration. Ivan has been with the district for five years. His handler, Robert Rodriguez, said it's time for the 10-year-old K9 to relax.

"He loves coming to work. And I think it's going to be weird for him to wake up in the morning and not run to the unit. It's going to be a transition," Rodriguez said.

The district already has another dog on the police force, but they are bringing in a second dog to replace Ivan.