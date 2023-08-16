Donna ISD police chief confirms weapon confiscated from male student at Donna High School

An adult male was confirmed to be the student who was taken into custody at Donna High School Tuesday after he was found with a weapon on campus.

The weapon was discovered at around 3 p.m. after a Donna High School security guard made contact with students in a vehicle that drove into the parking lot “without proper clearance,” according to a statement from Donna ISD.

Donna ISD police Chief Domingo Aguirre confirmed the student was an adult male, but could not say what kind of weapon the student was found with, citing the ongoing investigation.

The student was taken into custody after the weapon was found. Authorities have yet to release his identity.

Aguirre added that the weapon found was an isolated incident.