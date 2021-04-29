Donna ISD Superintendent elected to TASA Executive Committee

Credit: Donna Independent School District / Facebook

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) announced Thursday that Donna Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez would represent Region One on the TASA's Executive Committee.

The TASA's Executive Committee is the primary decision-making body; it consists of four officers, one member elected from each of the 20 Education Service Center regions, four at-large members, and the chair of the TASA's Legislative Committee.

Azaiez will play a vital role in assisting the committee in its confined work transforming Texas public education to "meet the needs of 21st century students."

"Together we will continue to do everything we can to support our school district leadership and staff," Azaiez said in a news release. "So that they can continue to provide a high-quality educational experience for our students in a safe, comprehensive and caring environment."

Azaiez will serve on the committee from June 1 to May 31, 2023.