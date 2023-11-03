Donna ISD welcomes first group of students in new early college high school

Students at Donna North High School now have the opportunity to earn college credits and on the job experience through a new program.

The Donna North Pathways in Technology Early College High School, or P-TECH, has students taking courses and get training for careers in the fields of health science, education training and law enforcement.

Through the P-TECH courses, students get to shadow police officers with the school district’s police department and other professionals in their desired career field.

One of the board members for the P-TECH program in law enforcement is Mike Banks, the state appointed border czar.

Banks wants to mentor the students at Donna North that may come from a similar upbringing as his, and show them that college is an option for them through this program.

