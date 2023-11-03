x

Donna ISD welcomes first group of students in new early college high school

Friday, November 03 2023
By: Bella Michaels

Students at Donna North High School now have the opportunity to earn college credits and on the job experience through a new program.

The Donna North Pathways in Technology Early College High School, or P-TECH, has students taking courses and get training for careers in the fields of health science, education training and law enforcement.

Through the P-TECH courses, students get to shadow police officers with the school district’s police department and other professionals in their desired career field.

One of the board members for the P-TECH program in law enforcement is Mike Banks, the state appointed border czar.

Banks wants to mentor the students at Donna North that may come from a similar upbringing as his, and show them that college is an option for them through this program.

