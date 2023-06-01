Donna man admits to stabbing woman two years ago

A Donna man who pleaded guilty to murder is set to be sentenced in August.

Moises Pena Herrera admitted on Wednesday to stabbing Rosalinda Garcia to death.

The stabbing happened more than two years ago in February 2021.

Her body was found in a neighborhood in east Texas near South Nebraska at the time of his arrest. Police say he confessed to the crime.