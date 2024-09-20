Donna man arrested in connection with auto theft investigation

Investigators with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for his involvement in a recent auto theft investigation.

The sheriff's office said 43-year-old Raul Serna, from Donna, was arrested in connection with stolen vehicles recovered in Donna on Sept. 18.

Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Servenino Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, responding deputies were provided details about a vehicle in the area that matched the description of a recently reported stolen vehicle. They were able to locate the vehicle in a nearby residence, and a record check confirmed the vehicle to be stolen.

During the investigation, deputies also uncovered a second stolen vehicle on the same property, the sheriff's office said.

Three women were also questioned but released. After reviewing evidence, Serna was placed under arrest on Wednesday.

Serna was arraigned on two counts of theft and issued a $30,000 bond. He is currently being held at the Hidalgo County Jail.