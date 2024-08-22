Donna man charged with theft following car sale scam

Donna police have arrested a man who allegedly stole money from victims who believed they were purchasing a vehicle.

According to a news release, 49-year-old Fernando Chavez Canchola was arrested on Aug. 2 on multiple theft charges.

Donna police said Canchola deceived multiple victims into believing he was "selling used vehicles, well below market value." He allegedly used several different false aliases on social media to get his victims to purchase the vehicle and pay cash up front.

According to police, Canchola would then issue a fraudulent receipt but would never deliver the vehicle.

Police were able to find multiple victims through Canchola's methods of operation and believe he stole more than $30,000 in "just cases that came into the Donna Police Department alone," according to the release.

A warrant was issued for Canchola for felony and misdemeanor theft, and is facing more charges as more victims surface. He is also facing several charges for theft from other agencies as well, according to the release.

The Donna Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying further victims. Donna police are currently investigating three separate criminal charges involving the scheme in which Canchola is a suspect.