Donna man filmed while allegedly striking a dog arrested on animal cruelty charge

A 70-year-old Donna man is in custody after he was filmed allegedly striking a dog, according to the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office.

Juan Pedro Becerra remains at the Hidalgo County jail on an animal cruelty charge. He was arraigned Monday and had his bond set at $30,000.

The investigation into Becerra started on Saturday, March 22, when a “concerned citizen” provided a video to the sheriff’s office of Becerra allegedly striking the dog on the 100 block of East El Dora Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene and noted that the animal had food, water, shelter, and no visible injuries, the release stated.

“[Becerra] admitted to disciplining the dog but denied causing harm,” the release added.

Investigators spoke with Becerra again on Sunday and arrested him. Two dogs from his property were transported to a shelter.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Animal Control Division to ask about the status of the dogs. Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Director Dairen Sarmiento Rangel issued the following statement in full:

"Hidalgo County Animal Control was alerted to a case of animal abuse outside the Donna city limits on Sunday evening by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. In response, our team dispatched an officer this morning to assess the situation and ensure the animals' welfare.

We can confirm that two dogs were safely removed from the property in Donna. While they were abused, they appear to be in good condition and are now under the care of Palm Valley Animal Shelter, where they are receiving medical evaluation and support.

Hidalgo County Animal Control operates seven days a week, on call 24/7, to assist county law enforcement with cases of animal abuse, dog bites, and other urgent matters outside city limits. Residents within city limits should contact their local health authorities or animal control for assistance with animal-related concerns. Our department is committed to responding swiftly and effectively to protect both the residents of Hidalgo County and the animals in our community.

Animal cruelty has no place in our county. We are grateful to the individuals who reported this case and encourage anyone who witnesses animal abuse to contact local authorities immediately. Timely reporting is essential to ensuring animals receive the protection and care they deserve."

This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and anyone with any information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.