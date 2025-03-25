Donna man sentenced to 18 years on charges of sexual abuse
A Donna man has been sentenced to 18 years on charges of sexual abuse, according to a news release.
The news release said 34-year-old Juan Antonio Tafolla was found guilty on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault.
According to the news release, the San Juan Police Department responded to a welfare concern on March 3, 2022, which was later determined to be in reference to sexual abuse of a child. Throughout the investigation, San Juan police discovered Tafolla sexually abused a 12-year-old minor.
As police continued to investigate this case, a second report was made accusing Tafolla of aggravated sexual assault of a 32-year-old woman in San Juan on March 25, 2022, according to the news release.
The news release said the second investigation ultimately led to arrest warrants against Tafolla. While out on bond, he was scheduled to appear for a jury trial on January 22. Tafolla failed to appear for his court date, which resulted in another warrant for his arrest on a charge of bail jumping/failure to appear.
Tafolla was once again arrested on March 5 and entered guilty pleas to both sexual abuse charges on March 21.
