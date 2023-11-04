Donna mayoral candidates outline their platforms ahead of Election Day

Two candidates are running against incumbent Donna Mayor Rick Morales in next week’s election.

Morales has served as city mayor for 12 nonconsecutive years. He said he is seeking reelection for a fifth term to finish several infrastructure projects, such as the expansion project for the city’s international bridge.

“We will start construction probably in the next five or six months,” Morales said. “Once the commercialization of the bridge is done, the city is going to change dramatically."

Morales says the $80 million project will be funded with sales taxes and revenue bonds.

Challenger Aniceto Santana is a former Donna ISD school board member, police officer and firefighter. He says he is running for mayor to make good on promises made by others.

“We had given this present administration time to do something they promised a lot, and really didn't deliver,” Aniceto said. “I think our citizens deserve a better quality of life."

Santana says he wants to normalize open discussions with talks focusing on improving parks, city services, and revamping city hall.

Current Donna Mayor Pro-Tem and Place 3 City Councilman David Moreno is also running for the mayor's seat.

Moreno says the main reason he wants to run is to invest toward the city streets and lighting.

“It's not about me, it's about our slate, it's about the sitting city councilmen getting together and really getting a hold of the budget."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

