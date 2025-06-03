Donna mother seeking liver donor for her 8-month-old daughter

At just eight months old, baby Violet has already undergone multiple surgeries.

“She had a bile obstruction where the intestine in blocked and couldn't pass food, saliva, anything,” Violet’s mother, Rocio Vasquez, said.

Violet was born early at 31 weeks in September 2024. She underwent her first surgery when she was one day old.

Vasquez said that surgery was a success, but Violet still had other symptoms, such as jaundice and itchy skin.

More test revealed her baby was dealing with a rare disease.

“She was diagnosed with biliary atresia,” Vasquez said. “Her bile ducts are blocked, which goes from the liver to the gallbladder."

The Donna mom left her home with her baby to get medical care in San Antonio.

In March 2025, Violet underwent a procedure to restore bile flow. It was unsuccessful.

“She's already showing signs of liver failure,” Dr. Naveen Mittal, a hematologist who is also one of Violet's doctors, said. “This is a nice family in a very dire situation… the clock is ticking.”

At eight months old, Violet now needs of a full liver donation from a living donor.

“It would be a very grim prognosis — maybe weeks to months,” Mittal said. “Because once the liver fails, there’s no way to sustain life."

Doctors are currently doing what they can to keep Violet on track. She currently weighs 13 pounds, and doctors are trying to bring her weight up to 20 pounds.

Vasquez said she hopes her daughter’s story will encourage others to sign up to become organ donors.

More than 10, 000 in the state of Texas are waiting for an organ transplant, according to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance.

Click here to donate to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association in honor of Violet.

Click here to become an organ donor.

Watch the video above for the full story.