Donna North High School students open animal clinic program that offers affordable pet care

Students at Donna North High School are busy helping spay and neuter hundreds of pets this weekend.

It's all a part of Hidalgo County's partnership with Yaqui Animal Rescue, who brought in veterinarians from all over the country to get the job done.

The Animal Science Room at Donna North High School was turned into a make-shift surgical room, giving pet owners the chance to get their furry friends spayed or neutered.

Animal advocates, like Yaqui Animal Rescue, say this is needed in the Rio Grande Valley.

"We have one of the highest stray dog populations in the nation. So what it does is it provides families who maybe can't afford regular vet care to come and get their pet altered at a significantly lower cost," Yaqui Animal Rescue Media Director Alyssa Cerrone said.

This clinic was a year in the making thanks to fundraising efforts by the kids at the high school. It's an achievement that Yaqui Animal Rescue and Hidalgo County appreciate.

"The kids are showing tremendous initiative. The ability for them to see this kind of issue in our community and then take a proactive approach and try and find a solution. To say high school kids are leading this kind of program is pretty amazing," Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said.

Their goal is to get 250 pets spayed and neutered. A positive feeling that these professionals hope carries onto the next generation that's fighting for the future of animal rights.

