Donna police arrest hit-and-run driver accused of crashing into bicyclist

2 hours 4 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 10:11 PM September 23, 2025 in News - Local

A 47-year-old Progreso man was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist, according to the Donna Police Department.

Andres Deantes Sr. was arrested in connection with the investigation, according to a news release. 

Deantes was identified as the driver who crashed into a bicyclist on September 9 at the intersection of Victoria Road and Business 83. 

The bicyclist was hospitalized in serious, but stable condition, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero told Channel 5 News.

Details of what led to Deantes’ arrest were not provided, but the Donna Police Department credited the “community’s support” in making the arrest.

“Your cooperation demonstrates the power of working together to keep Donna safe,” the news release stated. “We would like to thank everyone who shared information, submitted tips, and supported the investigation.”

 

