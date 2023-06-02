Donna police: Infant found unresponsive at motel pronounced deceased

Photo credit: MGN Online.

A 6-month-old male infant was pronounced dead Friday morning after he was found unresponsive at a motel, according to the Donna Police Department.

The infant was found at the Dolphin Motel, located in the 2300 block of US Highway 83, according to a news release.

He was transported to Knapp Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, an autopsy was ordered, the release stated.

The Donna Police Department’s criminal investigation division is leading the investigation, police added.