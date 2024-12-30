x

Donna police investigating deadly motorcycle accident

1 hour 41 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2024 Dec 30, 2024 December 30, 2024 12:33 PM December 30, 2024 in News - Local

The Donna Police Department is investigating a deadly accident involving a motorcycle on South FM 493 near mile 4 1/2.

According to Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero, the motorcyclist was speeding when they struck three parked vehicles. The unidentified motorcyclist died as a result of the accident.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

