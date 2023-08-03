Donna police: Off-duty Alamo officer arrested for driving while intoxicated

An off-duty Alamo police officer was arrested in Donna Wednesday night for driving while intoxicated.

The Donna Police Department responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mile 10 and FM 493 where officers made contact with the driver, 37-year-old AJ Arevalo, according to the news release.

It was revealed that Arevalo was an off-duty police officer with the Alamo Police Department, according to the release.

Further investigation revealed Arevalo lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a traffic signal, according to the release.

Arevalo showed signs of intoxication and officers indicated he had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, according to the release.

A field sobriety test was administered, which led to Arevalo being arrested for DWI. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday for his arraignment, according to the release.