Donna police search for man accused of stealing from Dollar General, taking employee's vehicle

Photo courtesy of the Donna Police Department.

The Donna Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing from a Dollar General and stealing an employee's car.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the store, located at 209 South 8th Street, regarding a stolen vehicle.

A man wearing a black shirt, black shorts, a black cap and black sandals entered the employee's office, took chase and stole the victim's 2010 Ford Focus, according to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481 or Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.