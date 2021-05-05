Donna police sergeant fired over alleged role in illegal drug operation, documents show

A Donna police sergeant has been fired over his alleged involvement in an illegal drug operation, according to the federal criminal complaint against him.

The Texas Rangers and the DEA arrested Donna police Sgt. Alejandro Martinez on Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez confirmed to Channel 5 News.

A federal investigation began on Jan. 31 when Martinez met with a DEA confidential source in the parking lot of the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle, the complaint states.

The confidential source recorded their conversation in which Martinez “agreed to provide safe passage of illegal narcotics through the city and thereafter orally identified his work schedule when he would be working as a City of Donna Police Patrol Sergeant.”

Martinez also instructed the confidential source to contact so-called “middleman” Victor Vallejo to coordinate the drug move.

In another conversation, Martinez allegedly told the confidential source to “go for it” and “I got you,” according to the criminal complaint.

On Feb. 25, during Martinez’s shift as a patrol sergeant, the confidential source and an undercover DEA agent drove a vehicle with five kilograms of cocaine through the city, the complaint states.

During the drive, the confidential source was on the phone with Vallejo, who instructed the confidential source on how to drive without attracting law enforcement.

Vallejo also told the confidential source that Martinez would make a traffic stop along the route “just for show.”

The confidential source believes Martinez made the traffic stop “in order to distract other police units that may be in the area.”

After the escort, surveillance units observed Vallejo meet with Martinez at a local car wash.

The confidential source later called Martinez to discuss the payment "for assisting in the transportation of narcotics" through Donna.

According to the criminal complaint:

“MARTINEZ states to the CS that VALLEJO will be his (MARTINEZ’s) ‘middleman’ for receiving the payment. Shortly after, VALLEJO and MARTINEZ met the CS in a Whataburger parking lot in Donna, Texas. The CS paid MARTINEZ $1,500.00 in cash for his assistance in the escort and safe passage of narcotics through the City of Donna. VALLEJO accepted the payment on behalf of MARTINEZ.”

Donna police Chief Gilberto Guerrero said Sgt. Martinez has since been terminated from the department.

Martinez and Vallejo have a preliminary and detention hearing on Friday.

Both men remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals Service, federal records show.