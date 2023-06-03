Donna police: Teen father arrested on capital murder charge in connection with death of infant son

An 18-year-old is behind bars Friday on a capital murder charge in connection with the death of his infant son, according to the Donna Police Department.

Seneca Allen Booker was arrested after a preliminary autopsy revealed his 6-month-old son died due to multiple blunt force trauma to the head, according to a news release.

The infant was found unresponsive early Friday morning at the Dolphin Motel, located in the 2300 block of US Highway 83, and declared deceased at Knapp Medical Center.

Booker is being held at the Donna city jail pending his arraignment.