Donna resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
A Donna resident has claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million for the March 18 drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.
They said the winning ticket was purchased at Pepe's Drive Thru, located at the 100 block of North Salinas Drive. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.
The Texas Lottery said the Quick Pick winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but not the red Powerball number.
More News
News Video
-
Non-profit program helping Valley veterans get housing
-
$9.5 million grant to update Santa Rosa's water system
-
PSJA ISD obtains new weapons detection system to enhance security
-
Headstone maker arrested in Louisiana returning to the Valley
-
Edinburg city commissioner appeals judges decision to overturn election
Sports Video
-
PSJA Memorial's Adame signed for Missouri Valley College Baseball
-
Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
-
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day
-
Weslaco ISD celebrates Lady Panthers softball team as state champs
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship