Donna resident claims $1 million Powerball prize

A Donna resident has claimed a Powerball prize worth $1 million for the March 18 drawing, according to the Texas Lottery.

They said the winning ticket was purchased at Pepe's Drive Thru, located at the 100 block of North Salinas Drive. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery said the Quick Pick winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but not the red Powerball number.