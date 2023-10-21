Donna teen killed in auto-pedestrian crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 16-year-old male from Donna died following a Friday night auto-pedestrian crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened south of Anderson Road in Edinburg at around 8 p.m. Friday. A preliminary investigation showed a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on FM 1423 struck a pedestrian — identified as Jacob Morales — who was walking on the northbound lane of FM 1423, DPS stated in a news release.

A black GMC Sierra traveling behind the Chevrolet also ran over the Morales as he lay on the road, the release added.

Morales wore dark clothing at the time of the crash and the roadway was not well-lit, accordion to DPS.

Both drivers stopped at the scene and no charges will be filed against them, DPS said.

In the release, DPS urged pedestrians to follow the rules of the road and walk on sidewalks or walk facing traffic if there are no sidewalks.

DPS also advised pedestrians to wear reflective or bright colors at night to increase visibility, and avoid dark clothing when possible.