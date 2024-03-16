Donna veteran receives new home ahead of 49th birthday

A Donna veteran now has a new place to live, thanks to a non-profit organization.

John Michael Ybarra will turn 49 on Sunday, and will wake up in a new home.

Ybarra’s new home is made possible with the help of the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association Chapter 2315.

The former U.S. Marine was living in poor conditions.

His home had mold, and he did not have appliances such as a refrigerator, oven, dryer or an air conditioner.

For the past two years, the CVMA raised over $21,000 to buy Ybarra a new home. They even pre-paid six months of rent.

The group hopes to continue helping more veterans in the community.

“What’s better than doing it once, doing it twice, doing it three times,” association member Carlos ‘Minion Bob’ Ayala said. “We want to be able to run our chapter and be able to help more of our veterans in our community.”

