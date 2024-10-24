Donna voters to decide on next Councilman Place 4

The race for Councilman Place 4 in Donna is on the ballot for voters to decide.

Incumbent Oscar Gonzales is facing off against challenger Manuel Moreno.

Gonzales is hoping to be elected to a third term. If re-elected, he says he plans to continue working on projects he started and focus on the city's economic development.

"We need to continue bringing businesses to Donna, restaurants, stores, and we need to finish the construction of our bridge," Gonzales said.

His challenger, Manuel Moreno, worked at the Donna Independent School District for nearly 30 years before he retired.

He says one of his goals for the city is to upgrade the city's streets and parks.

"I think we need to reinvest in our infrastructure here in Donna, our streets, there is a lot of potholes different things that need to be improved," Moreno said.

The election for Councilman Place 4 comes after the 13th court of appeals ordered city leaders to call an election for Place 2 and Place 4 seats.