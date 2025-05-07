DoorDash offering $10,000 grants for restaurants affected by flooding

Restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley impacted by flooding can now apply for relief funding to help them recover through the DoorDash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund.

The announcement comes after a March 2025 thunderstorm created devastating flooding throughout the Valley.

According to a news release, the DoorDash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund provides $10,000 relief grants to local restaurants affected by state- or federally-declared natural disasters.

The grants can be used to cover operating costs like rent or mortgage repayments, food and beverage inventory, utilities, supplies and materials, and supplier costs.

“Recovery will be a long road for many businesses and communities,” Sueli Shaw, head of social impact at DoorDash, said in the news release. “These grants are about helping local restaurants manage the unexpected costs from the disaster, and keep their doors open for years to come.”

The average small business loses $3,000 every day they remain closed, and nearly 40% of small businesses are unable to reopen at all following a disaster, the release added.

Restaurant owners can apply for the assistance online.