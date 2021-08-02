Downtown McAllen sidewalks clean after city removes gum

Big progress is being made in downtown McAllen with city crews clearing out several spots on sidewalks that were once covered in old gum.

Elfega Castro is an employee at Coqueta’s on Main and Business 83 and says she had gotten used to seeing hundreds and hundreds of pieces of old gum stuck on the sidewalks outside her business.

But now they’re gone.

She believes it's a nice way to beautify the city.

“It’s a great initiative from the city,” Castro said. “With time, we forget about the small details and the gum stuck to the sidewalks. It’s good the city's recognizing it.”

McAllen Director of Transit and Downtown Services Mario Delgado says crews are already finishing up parts of Main Street, and they’re planning to expand their cleaning efforts over the next several weeks.

“We’ll probably move over to Broadway,” Delgado said.

Delgado says while city crews take action in removing the gum periodically throughout the year, he hopes residents and visitors do “their part” and recognize that city sidewalks are not the place to throw away their gum.

“We would request that you would take care of our sidewalks and our streets and use the trash,” Delgado said.