Dozens participate in annual silent march in Brownsville to honor fallen war heroes
The Rio Grande Valley's fallen war heroes, and those across the country, were remembered Monday as part of Memorial Day.
Juanita Anguiano was among the dozens of people in Brownsville for the annual memorial silent march.
Those attending had a mile-long march that ended at Brownsville Veterans Park, where people gathered to hear from different speakers.
Anguiano said she attended in honor of her son, Edward. He died in 2023 while serving in the U.S. Army in Iraq. He was 23.
“This is a very difficult time for us because remembering him and he's always with us,” Anguiano said. “That's why we keep coming back to this event, because everybody hasn't forgotten our fallen soldiers."
