DPS: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after one-vehicle crash in Santa Maria

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

A 20-year-old Santa Maria man is dead and a male passenger has been hospitalized after a crash in Santa Maria Monday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The one-vehicle crash happened at about 10:53 p.m. Monday on Military Road, east of F.M 1015 in Santa Maria.

Preliminary investigation reveals a black BMW SUV, occupied by a male driver and a male passenger only, was speeding on Military Road when it lost control at a curve, veered off the road and rolled over.

The driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Francisco Izaguirre of Santa Maria, died at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.