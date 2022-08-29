DPS: 10-year-old boy dies after ATV crash north of Palmview

A 10-year-old boy died after an ATV crash north of Palmview Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at approximately 12:11 a.m on Abram Road north of Olympus St. north of Palmview.

DPS says two male occupants on the ATV were traveling southbound on Abram Road when the driver lost control, and the ATV rolled over.

Dylan Roque, a 10-year-old from Mission, was driving the ATV.

Roque was transported to DHR in Edinburg, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The passenger sustained non-incapacitating injuries. DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.