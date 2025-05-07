DPS: 18-year-old arrested after driving stolen vehicle in Donna

An 18-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after she was caught behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Karla Miranda Delgado was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest, DPS said.

Delgado was arrested after she was spotted in Donna driving a Jeep Gladiator that was reported stolen out of Brownsville, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as Delgado was arrested on the expressway near the Salinas Boulevard exit.

Additional details were not immediately available