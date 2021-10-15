DPS: 29-year-old Alamo man dies after auto-pedestrian crash
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.
A 29-year-old Alamo man died after an auto-pedestrian crash Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened at about 7:05 a.m. on Alamo Road, south of Minnesota Road, according to Maria Montalvo, a DPS spokesperson.
Preliminary investigation reveals James Rodriguez, 29, of Alamo was walking northbound on Alamo Road when he was struck by a white Ford Edge traveling southbound.
The driver stopped and rendered aid.
Rodriguez died due to his injuries at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office identifies victim in deadly Mission shooting
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Oct. 15, 2021
-
Hispanic culture activities help kids during treatments at DHR Health in Edinburg
-
Deadly shooting investigation underway near Mission
-
Brownsville mother seeks help after apartment fire