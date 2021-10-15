DPS: 29-year-old Alamo man dies after auto-pedestrian crash

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

A 29-year-old Alamo man died after an auto-pedestrian crash Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at about 7:05 a.m. on Alamo Road, south of Minnesota Road, according to Maria Montalvo, a DPS spokesperson.

Preliminary investigation reveals James Rodriguez, 29, of Alamo was walking northbound on Alamo Road when he was struck by a white Ford Edge traveling southbound.

The driver stopped and rendered aid.

Rodriguez died due to his injuries at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.