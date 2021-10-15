x

DPS: 29-year-old Alamo man dies after auto-pedestrian crash

3 hours 37 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, October 15 2021 Oct 15, 2021 October 15, 2021 11:57 AM October 15, 2021 in News - Local

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

A 29-year-old Alamo man died after an auto-pedestrian crash Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

The crash happened at about 7:05 a.m. on Alamo Road, south of Minnesota Road, according to Maria Montalvo, a DPS spokesperson. 

Preliminary investigation reveals James Rodriguez, 29, of Alamo was walking northbound on Alamo Road when he was struck by a white Ford Edge traveling southbound. 

The driver stopped and rendered aid. 

Rodriguez died due to his injuries at the scene. 

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days