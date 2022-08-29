DPS: 5 in custody after failed human smuggling attempt near Mission

Five people are in custody after a suspected human smuggling attempt in Hidalgo County Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The chase started out of Peñitas and ended near Mission.

The driver of the blue Ford F-150 allegedly refused to stop, bailed out of the vehicle and remains at large.

The people who were arrested are believed to be in the country illegally.