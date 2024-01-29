DPS: Brownsville man dead in one-vehicle motorcycle crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle motorcycle crash that killed one person.

The accident happened Monday at around 12:20 a.m. on FM 1732 east of New Carmen Avenue in Brownsville.

DPS Sgt. Maria Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a 2024 Suzuki motorcycle was being driven by one rider, identified as 39-year-old Juan Pablo Oropeza Bellavia, of Brownsville.

Bellavia was traveling eastbound on FM 1732 when he failed to drive in a single lane and veered off the road, striking a utility pole.

Hernandez said Bellavia died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.