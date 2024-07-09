DPS: Edcouch man dies after being struck by two cars

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that killed one man.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Juan Eufracio Lopez Gutierrez, of Edcouch.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the crash happened north of Elsa, on FM 1925 west of Engelman Road on Tuesday at around 4:30 a.m.

Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a Chrysler Town and Country, occupied by a male driver only, was traveling eastbound on FM 1925.

Gutierrez was walking across FM 1925 when he collided with the Chrysler. He then went airborne and landed on the front windshield of a Chevrolet Silverado, also traveling eastbound on FM 1925 and occupied by a male driver and two male passengers, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said Gutierrez landed on the asphalt. Neither drivers nor passengers sustained injuries and none were taken to the hospital. Gutierrez died at the scene from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.