DPS: Edinburg man killed in motorcycle crash in McCook
An Edinburg man died after a motorcycle crash in McCook Sunday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS says the crash happened at about 4:52 p.m. on FM 490, east of FM 681.
Preliminary investigation reveals a motorcyclist was traveling on FM 490 when he "failed to negotiate the speed approaching a curve and veered off the roadway" and struck a fence.
The man, identified as 44-year-old David Gonzalo Franco of Edinburg, died due to his injuries at the scene. Authorities say he was wearing the proper gear and a helmet.
DPS is investigating the crash.
DPS recommends drivers to approach curves with caution and recommends the following steps for better control:
- • SLOW — Reduce speed before the turn by closing the throttle and, if necessary, applying both brakes.
- • LOOK — Look through the turn to where you want to go. Turn just your head, not your shoulders, and keep your eyes level with the horizon.
- • PRESS — To turn, the motorcycle must lean. To lean the motorcycle, press on the handgrip in the direction of the turn. Press left handgrip — lean left — go left. Press right handgrip — lean right — go right. The higher the speed in a turn, the greater the lean angle.
- • ROLL — Roll on the throttle to maintain or slightly increase speed. This helps stabilize the motorcycle.