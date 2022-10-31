DPS: Edinburg man killed in motorcycle crash in McCook

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

An Edinburg man died after a motorcycle crash in McCook Sunday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says the crash happened at about 4:52 p.m. on FM 490, east of FM 681.

Preliminary investigation reveals a motorcyclist was traveling on FM 490 when he "failed to negotiate the speed approaching a curve and veered off the roadway" and struck a fence.

The man, identified as 44-year-old David Gonzalo Franco of Edinburg, died due to his injuries at the scene. Authorities say he was wearing the proper gear and a helmet.

DPS is investigating the crash.

DPS recommends drivers to approach curves with caution and recommends the following steps for better control: