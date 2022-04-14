DPS: Edinburg man struck, killed by vehicle in Cameron County

Photo credit: MGN Online

An Edinburg man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cameron County Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The deadly auto-pedestrian crash happened at about 9:29 pm. on State Highway 48 near Chemical Road in Cameron County.

Authorities say a male was driving a 2003 blue Ford Ranger eastbound on SH 48 when he struck a pedestrian walking on the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as 42-year-old Jesus Iglesias of Edinburg, died at the scene. Investigation reveals Iglesias was attempting to retrieve gasoline because his vehicle had stalled on the side of the road.

The crash remains under investigation.