DPS: Harlingen man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

A man died early Thursday morning after colliding with a tractor trailer in Santa Maria, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. A second man was also hospitalized.

The collision occurred on 281 Military Road and La Avenida Iglesia. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Military Road.

The truck was occupied by 44-year-old Pedro Omar Gutierrez, from Harlingen, and an unknown male.

A Kenworth truck tractor trailer failed to yield the right of way at an intersection and collided with the Ford.

Gutierrez sustained major injuries from the collision and died at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital, his condition is unknown.

The driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain major injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

DPS is investigating the crash.