DPS identifies victim in deadly Willacy County rollover crash

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the driver who died in a rollover crash this weekend.

According to DPS spokeswoman Sgt Maria Montalvo, the crash happened at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Saturday on Lopez Road in Willacy County.

RELATED: Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead in vehicle rollover

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white 2001 Chevrolet van, identified as 27-year-old Raymondville resident Lorenzo Garcia Jr, was traveling northbound on Lopez Road when he lost control and went into a side skid.

Authorities say the Chevrolet then veered towards the west side ditch and rolled over several times. Garcia was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains underway.