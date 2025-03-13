x

DPS investigates single-vehicle rollover crash near Edinburg

1 hour 41 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 9:15 AM March 13, 2025 in News - Local

A single-vehicle rollover accident caused some southbound lanes on U.S. 281 to close, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the accident occurred north of Edinburg, near Linn, north of El Rucio Road. Only one southbound lane is open for traffic as DPS investigates the crash.

DPS responded to the rollover that also struck a DPS trooper unit, according to Hernandez. An elderly man was injured and transported to a local hospital; the DPS trooper was not injured.

