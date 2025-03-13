DPS investigates single-vehicle rollover crash near Edinburg
A single-vehicle rollover accident caused some southbound lanes on U.S. 281 to close, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said the accident occurred north of Edinburg, near Linn, north of El Rucio Road. Only one southbound lane is open for traffic as DPS investigates the crash.
DPS responded to the rollover that also struck a DPS trooper unit, according to Hernandez. An elderly man was injured and transported to a local hospital; the DPS trooper was not injured.
