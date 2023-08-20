DPS investigating chase in Brownsville
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a chase that happened Saturday in Brownsville.
DPS says the chase happened near FM 511. They say the driver stopped at an HEB on Paredes Line Road, got out of their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.
The driver has not yet been identified, and it is unclear what cause the chase.
