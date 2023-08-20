x

DPS investigating chase in Brownsville

6 hours 45 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, August 20 2023 Aug 20, 2023 August 20, 2023 1:12 PM August 20, 2023 in News - Local

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a chase that happened Saturday in Brownsville.

DPS says the chase happened near FM 511. They say the driver stopped at an HEB on Paredes Line Road, got out of their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

The driver has not yet been identified, and it is unclear what cause the chase.

