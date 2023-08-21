x

DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Pharr

August 21, 2023

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in front of the Pharr Police Department.

Pharr police said the incident happened at the intersection of Cage Boulevard and East Tropic Star Drive, where a one-vehicle crash occurred.

Texas Department of Public Safety Maria Montalvo said it was an officer-involved shooting, but no injuries have been reported. She refused to give further comment on the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

