DPS: Laguna Heights man killed in auto-pedestrian crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a 66-year-old male pedestrian was killed Thursday night in Laguna Heights after attempting to cross the street without utilizing the crosswalk, according to a news release.

The fatal auto-pedestrian crash occurred at around 9:08 p.m. on SH 100 and Madison Street when Reyes Garza attempted to cross the street and was struck by a gray Dodge Journey traveling westbound on SH 100.

Garza was not utilizing the proper crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing in a densely lit area, the release stated.

The driver of the Dodge stopped to render aid.

Garza was hospitalized and succumbed to his injuries.

DPS urges pedestrians to never jaywalk and always use a crosswalk, yield to vehicles, make eye contact with drivers before crossing, and walk on the left side of the road facing traffic if there is no sidewalk.

Drivers are urged to reduce their speed when approaching crosswalks and yield to pedestrians when turning.