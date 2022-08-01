DPS: Man, 48, dies after auto-pedestrian crash north of Mission

Photo credit: MGN Online

A man died at a local hospital after an auto-pedestrian crash north of Mission Saturday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at about 7:24 p.m. on Bryan Road, south of 7 Mile Line.

Preliminary investigation reveals a red 2021 GMC Sierra, occupied by a male driver and four passengers, was attempting to leave the home when a male member of the house tried to stop the GMC from leaving, DPS said.

The man, identified as 48-year-old Alejandro Marquez of Mission, allegedly followed the vehicle out of the driveway and shoved himself onto the GMC to prevent it from leaving.

"The pedestrian fell to the ground after the GMC ran over his left foot, then stood up and lost his balance, causing him to fall and sustain a head injury," DPS said in a news release.

Troopers say the driver stopped to render aid.

Marquez was taken to Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance, where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.