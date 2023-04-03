DPS: McAllen man killed in crash near Donna
A 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries from an early Monday morning crash near Donna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash occurred at around 12:23 a.m. when a 2004 Buick Regal was travelling southbound on Dillon Road when “for unknown reasons” it veered into the northbound lanes south of Alberta Road and collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a news release.
The driver of the Buick, identified as Agustin Arcos Garcia, was transported to DHR Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
