DPS: McAllen man killed in crash near Donna

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries from an early Monday morning crash near Donna, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred at around 12:23 a.m. when a 2004 Buick Regal was travelling southbound on Dillon Road when “for unknown reasons” it veered into the northbound lanes south of Alberta Road and collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, according to a news release.

The driver of the Buick, identified as Agustin Arcos Garcia, was transported to DHR Health, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.