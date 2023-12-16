DPS: Mercedes crash leaves one dead, one in critical condiiton

KRGV photo.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this article misidentified DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez, we apologize for this error. A clarification of the details provided to Channel 5 News was also added.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Mercedes, according to department spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The fatal crash occurred Friday at 4:36 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 2 in Mercedes near Texas Avenue, Hernandez said.

An investigation revealed a Ford Focus collided with a Dodge Ram, according to a Saturday morning news release from Hernandez.

Harlingen resident Vanessa Villarreal Moreno, 41, — a passenger of the Ford — succumbed to her injuries at the scene, Hernandez said.

The unidentified female driver of the Ford was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. The male driver of the Dodge Ram was not hospitalized, Montalvo added.

The westbound lanes of the expressway in the area were temporarily closed as traffic was directed onto the frontage road. The expressway reopened on Friday night.