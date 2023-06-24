DPS: Mercedes man killed after crashing into tanker

A Mercedes man succumbed to his injuries Friday night after crashing into a tanker, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Friday shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Military Highway and FM 491 when the driver of a Ford Mustang — identified as 61-year-old Benigno Montiel — disregarded a stop sign and drove into the undercarriage of a tanker that was being towed, DPS stated in the release.

The Mustang was “dragged several feet before stopping on the right side of the bar ditch,” according to the news release.

The crash remains under investigation.