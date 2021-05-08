DPS: Mexican Mafia gang member arrested after shooting at troopers

Mauricio Isaias Mendoza. Photo Credit Texas DPS.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man they said shot at troopers during a traffic stop late Friday night.

Mauricio Isaias Mendoza, 41, was arrested Saturday after evading arrest and faces multiple charges, DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez said in a news release. Mendoza is a Mexican Mafia gang member who was wanted on a parole violation charge in Austin.

According to Lt. Olivarez, troopers attempted to stop a white Infinity passenger car driven by Mendoza just after 11 p.m. Friday for a traffic violation near the intersection of FM 1430 and Old Casita Road in Rio Grande City.

Mendoza then sped off and stopped at that intersection and reportedly shot at troopers before running into a wooded area.

Troopers shot back at the suspect but no injuries were reported.

Mendoza now remains in custody at the Starr County Jail and faces three counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Olivarez said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.