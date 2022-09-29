DPS: Mexican man attempted to grab Texas National Guard soldier's rifle near Mission

A Mexican man attempted to grab a Texas National Guard soldier's rifle as authorities apprehended a group of migrants near Mission on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The soldier was helping Border Patrol in apprehending the group on South Inspiration Road near Bentsen Palm Community Park when the incident happened.

Authorities say the soldier attempted to capture Ricardo Jaime, 45, of Mexico when he allegedly fled the area.

The soldier issued verbal commands, but Jaime refused to comply, DPS said.

Jaime then grabbed the soldier's M-4 rifle with both hands, but the soldier was able to maintain possession of the weapon with the assistance of other soldiers.

Jaime, a previously deported felon, was taken to Hidalgo County jail.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.