DPS, Michigan State Police asking for public's help in 1997 cold case murder

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a victim from a 1997 murder.

On November 19, 1997, a farmer in Blissfield Township, Michigan found a body in a farm field. Michigan State Police said the body was found naked with its head and hands missing, according to WTVG 13 Action News station based out of Toledo, Ohio.

This past January, police were able to arrest and charge two brothers, Ricardo and Michael Sepulveda from Ohio, for the murder, according to the station.

State police believe the murder was linked to a drug deal and the victim likely travelled from Texas. Detective Sgt. Larry Rothman said the victim was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, had dark hair and his name could either be Pablo or Roberto, according to the news station.

"By all accounts the victim could possibly been married, may have had some children and of course has a family," Rothman said. "We're trying to find some relatives. Someone that knew our victim, may have known our victim. Possible family members and things like that."

Rothman says the victim likely had ties to McAllen or Weslaco. He said there could be a ranch located between those two cities that could help make a connection. They are working to find that ranch.

Rothman said state police are working with local law enforcement on any reports of a missing person fitting the description of the victim, according to the news station.

The Sepulveda brothers are currently awaiting trial in Michigan for the murder.

Anyone with any information regarding the victim are urged to call the Texas DPS at (956) 565-7600 or Rothman at Michigan State Police Cold Case Unit at (313) 407-9379.