DPS: Mission man killed following motorcycle crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a 24-year-old man was killed following a motorcycle crash north of Palmview, according to a news release.

The crash happened Friday at around 10:22 p.m. on La Homa Road south of West Mile 4 Road, the news release stated.

Isaiah Angelo Torres, a Mission resident, was identified as the motorcycle driver who died Saturday after sustaining injuries in the crash.

According to a news release, a Chrevrolet Cruz was traveling northbound on La Homa Road and collided with the motorcycle driven by Torres as the car attempted to make an “unsafe” turn, the news release stated.

Torres was airlifted to DHR Health in Edinburg, where he underwent surgery and was in critical but stable condition. He was pronounced dead the following day.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.